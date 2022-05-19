Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $180.36 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $180,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,783. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.69 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.67.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.