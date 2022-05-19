Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $163.86 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $163,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,143. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

