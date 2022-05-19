Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $145.90 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221,980 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Baker Hughes worth $145,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 7,785,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,318,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

