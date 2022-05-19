Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Floor & Decor worth $182,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.33. 1,211,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,678. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

