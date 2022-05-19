e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0756 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $69.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.59 or 0.00231468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002116 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,371 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,208 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

