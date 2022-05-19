E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.25

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 108762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.13.

Get E Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.