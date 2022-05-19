Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 396,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

