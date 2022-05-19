Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Dynatrace also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE DT traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 396,246 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 758,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

