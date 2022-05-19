Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells $145,022.58 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,986,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
