Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLMGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.49).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($10.48) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 850.50 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.71).

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($122,346.86). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,696.25). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,331 shares of company stock worth $47,088,547.

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

