Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.49).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 850.50 ($10.48) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 850.50 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($19.71).

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 10,117 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £99,247.77 ($122,346.86). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,696.25). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,331 shares of company stock worth $47,088,547.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

