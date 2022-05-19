Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.30. 903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $974,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 22.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.