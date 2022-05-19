DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00013149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

