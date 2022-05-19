Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $31.88. 15,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,048,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.
DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 46.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.
In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.