Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $31.88. 15,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,048,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

DOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 46.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,066,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 22,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

