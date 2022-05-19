Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
