Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

