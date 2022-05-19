Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Doximity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DOCS opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

