Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.79.
Shares of DOCS opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 62.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
