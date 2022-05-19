Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of DOCS opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 43.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 62.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

