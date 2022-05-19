Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after buying an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $104.48 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $108.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

