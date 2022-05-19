Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 4,341 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.74.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

