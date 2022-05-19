Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $601,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

