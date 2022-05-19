Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $513,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.18. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

