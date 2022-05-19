Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $732,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

