DomRaider (DRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

DomRaider (DRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $222,736.17 and $4.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

