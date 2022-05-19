DOC.COM Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $139,959.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

