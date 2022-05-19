Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.27

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.27 and traded as low as $45.16. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.81, with a volume of 2,478,252 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

