Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,190 Average PT from Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,150 ($38.83).

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 52.45 ($0.65) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,369.55 ($29.21). 213,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,404. The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 43.33. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,669.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,889.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

