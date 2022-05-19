DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

