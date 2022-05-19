Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €7.25

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €6.65 ($6.93) to €7.25 ($7.55) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

