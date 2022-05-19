Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($152.08) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($147.92) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.36 ($135.79).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €91.50 ($95.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €98.25 and its 200-day moving average is €110.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.97 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($135.15).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.