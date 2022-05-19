Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €26.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of DTE opened at €18.10 ($18.85) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.89). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.67.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

