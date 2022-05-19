Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFX. HSBC set a €146.00 ($152.08) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

ETR:AFX opened at €118.25 ($123.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €150.70. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €104.75 ($109.11) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($210.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

