DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 1,860,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,437. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

