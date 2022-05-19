Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.90

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 3075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several analysts recently commented on DLX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.