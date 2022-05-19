Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($93.75) to €80.00 ($83.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($157.29) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delivery Hero from €56.00 ($58.33) to €51.00 ($53.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.