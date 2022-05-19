DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $33,063.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012587 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002177 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,050,153 coins and its circulating supply is 56,791,327 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.