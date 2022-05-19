Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Reduced by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $94,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.