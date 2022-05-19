CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) to announce $21.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.36 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $15.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $98.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.22 million to $100.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.96 million, with estimates ranging from $134.62 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CURI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 468,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,159. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 141.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

