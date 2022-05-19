CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 11%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) rose 11% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.03 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 29,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 547,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CureVac from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 82.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.