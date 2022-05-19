Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

