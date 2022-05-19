Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

TSN opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

