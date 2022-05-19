Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock worth $4,055,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $454.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.43 and its 200 day moving average is $408.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

