Crust (CRU) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004125 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00404042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 266.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00161494 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.