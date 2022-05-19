CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of CrowdStrike worth $248,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 209,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day moving average of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

