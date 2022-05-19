Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

TSE CPG traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,467. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

