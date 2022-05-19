Credits Price Hits $0.0121 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Credits has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $30,125.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

