Credit Suisse Group Lowers boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. boohoo group has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

