Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Trading Down 4.5%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $563.51 and last traded at $564.49. 1,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 104,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 44.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

