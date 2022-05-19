Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,939,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

