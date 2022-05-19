Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Coty by 40.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $17,961,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coty by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 639,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.