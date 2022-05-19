Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 636,719 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $26.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

