Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

