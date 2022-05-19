Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
